Cowen Reiterated Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ: MXIM] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $57.15 at the close of the session, up 0.16%. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock is now -7.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MXIM Stock saw the intraday high of $58.91 and lowest of $56.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.73, which means current price is +36.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, MXIM reached a trading volume of 2059325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXIM shares is $57.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $65, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MXIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXIM in the course of the last twelve months was 66.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

How has MXIM stock performed recently?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, MXIM shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.81, while it was recorded at 59.20 for the last single week of trading, and 56.94 for the last 200 days.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57 and a Gross Margin at +64.72. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.76.

Return on Total Capital for MXIM is now 24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.79. Additionally, MXIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] managed to generate an average of $116,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. go to 5.22%.

Insider trade positions for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]

There are presently around $14,015 million, or 93.30% of MXIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,706,645, which is approximately 3.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 31,133,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in MXIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.31 billion in MXIM stock with ownership of nearly 4.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM] by around 15,238,989 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 17,851,607 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 212,149,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,240,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXIM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,116,535 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,363,841 shares during the same period.