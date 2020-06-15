Monday, June 15, 2020
Citigroup lifts Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: OAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.35%. Over the last 12 months, OAS stock dropped by -75.77%. The average equity rating for OAS stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $317.60 million, with 316.83 million shares outstanding and 297.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.67M shares, OAS stock reached a trading volume of 63185948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Oasis Petroleum Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $0.25, while Siebert Williams Shank analysts kept a Sell rating on OAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oasis Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for OAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for OAS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

OAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, OAS shares gained by 186.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5777, while it was recorded at 1.3960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0451 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oasis Petroleum Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.15 and a Gross Margin at +15.11. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.19.

Return on Total Capital for OAS is now 2.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.41. Additionally, OAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] managed to generate an average of -$210,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

OAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oasis Petroleum Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. go to 10.11%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $327 million, or 85.20% of OAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OAS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42,193,643, which is approximately -9.553% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 36,789,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.41 million in OAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.98 million in OAS stock with ownership of nearly 9.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oasis Petroleum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:OAS] by around 29,565,372 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 89,266,124 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 158,231,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,062,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OAS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 889,335 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 27,393,390 shares during the same period.

