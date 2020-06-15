Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently 4.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] jumped around 3.95 points on Friday, while shares priced at $96.54 at the close of the session, up 4.27%. Boston Properties Inc. stock is now -29.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BXP Stock saw the intraday high of $97.18 and lowest of $92.155 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 147.83, which means current price is +34.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, BXP reached a trading volume of 1751169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $114.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on BXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXP in the course of the last twelve months was 44.72.

How has BXP stock performed recently?

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, BXP shares gained by 29.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.42, while it was recorded at 100.15 for the last single week of trading, and 121.04 for the last 200 days.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.55 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.58.

Return on Total Capital for BXP is now 3.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.25. Additionally, BXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] managed to generate an average of $686,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Properties Inc. posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

There are presently around $14,614 million, or 99.20% of BXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,362,923, which is approximately 0.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,060,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in BXP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.26 billion in BXP stock with ownership of nearly 22.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP] by around 13,170,868 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 10,165,395 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 128,039,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,375,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 668,355 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 675,659 shares during the same period.