BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] – find out why.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE: PAA] closed the trading session at $9.73 on 06/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.60, while the highest price level was $10.40. The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.09 percent and weekly performance of -14.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, PAA reached to a volume of 6090492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $12.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $13 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.35. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 19.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.05 and a Gross Margin at +5.94. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 7.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.87. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of $433,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,424 million, or 48.60% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 45,012,924, which is approximately 6.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 34,478,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.48 million in PAA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $260.59 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -0.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NYSE:PAA] by around 39,588,881 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 64,643,674 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 247,665,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,898,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,589,863 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,498,218 shares during the same period.