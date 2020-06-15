BofA/Merrill lifts Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] gained 2.70% or 1.71 points to close at $64.97 with a heavy trading volume of 1117970 shares. It opened the trading session at $65.41, the shares rose to $66.63 and dropped to $62.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LW points out that the company has recorded -23.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, LW reached to a volume of 1117970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $62.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $92, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for LW stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 18.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.38, while it was recorded at 69.05 for the last single week of trading, and 74.67 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.71. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 30.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.87. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] managed to generate an average of $61,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 3.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

There are presently around $8,220 million, or 89.40% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,886,851, which is approximately 1.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,100,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $981.08 million in LW stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $768.47 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly 8.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 13,353,807 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 12,766,772 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 100,400,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,521,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,732,076 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,764,822 shares during the same period.