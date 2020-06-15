BofA/Merrill lifts Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] gained 7.14% on the last trading session, reaching $9.75 price per share at the time. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated represents 126.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.15 billion with the latest information. ATI stock price has been found in the range of $9.29 to $10.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, ATI reached a trading volume of 1958972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock. On January 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ATI shares from 30 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ATI stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.62. With this latest performance, ATI shares gained by 47.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 10.48 for the last single week of trading, and 16.36 for the last 200 days.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.25.

Return on Total Capital for ATI is now 10.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.93. Additionally, ATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] managed to generate an average of $31,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated go to -3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]

There are presently around $1,212 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,928,612, which is approximately 0.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,759,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.41 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $115.91 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly 2.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI] by around 16,195,978 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 28,218,138 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 79,860,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,274,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,915,226 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,148,422 shares during the same period.