Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $39

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] closed the trading session at $24.84 on 06/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.48, while the highest price level was $25.18. The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.26 percent and weekly performance of -9.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, BXMT reached to a volume of 1733740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. On February 13, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for BXMT shares from 35 to 34.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

BXMT stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.34. With this latest performance, BXMT shares gained by 16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.69, while it was recorded at 26.20 for the last single week of trading, and 32.05 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.76 and a Gross Margin at +91.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.61.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.64. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 330.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to -6.63%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,960 million, or 58.50% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,176,487, which is approximately -2.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,295,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.58 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, currently with $144.59 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.402% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 8,486,064 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 11,863,938 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 58,546,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,896,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,665,865 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,144,341 shares during the same period.