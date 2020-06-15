BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] Revenue clocked in at $2.20 million, up 66.88% YTD: What’s Next?

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] gained 1.88% or 0.01 points to close at $0.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1014789 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.90, the shares rose to $0.95 and dropped to $0.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKYI points out that the company has recorded 45.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -137.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, BKYI reached to a volume of 1014789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIO-key International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05.

Trading performance analysis for BKYI stock

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, BKYI shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8265, while it was recorded at 0.8895 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6746 for the last 200 days.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.40 and a Gross Margin at -8.54. BIO-key International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -643.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.63.

BIO-key International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIO-key International Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKYI.

An analysis of insider ownership at BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of BKYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 14,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in BKYI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $12000.0 in BKYI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIO-key International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI] by around 29,569 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,340 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 35,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKYI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,525 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 43,338 shares during the same period.