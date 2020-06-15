Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] moved up 30.87: Why It’s Important

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AMEX: AWX] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.24 during the day while it closed the day at $1.92. Avalon Holdings Corporation stock has also gained 30.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AWX stock has inclined by 23.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.12% and lost 0.00% year-on date.

The market cap for AWX stock reached $5.70 million, with 3.88 million shares outstanding and 2.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.88K shares, AWX reached a trading volume of 1621907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalon Holdings Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

AWX stock trade performance evaluation

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.61. With this latest performance, AWX shares gained by 46.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3757, while it was recorded at 1.5614 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8139 for the last 200 days.

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.99. Avalon Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.67.

Return on Total Capital for AWX is now 0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.25. Additionally, AWX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX] managed to generate an average of -$873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Avalon Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Avalon Holdings Corporation [AWX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.10% of AWX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWX stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 133,900, which is approximately -2.141% of the company’s market cap and around 34.57% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 103,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in AWX stocks shares; and RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $0.13 million in AWX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avalon Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Avalon Holdings Corporation [AMEX:AWX] by around 89,227 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 49,069 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 320,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,680 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 600 shares during the same period.