Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] Revenue clocked in at $7.07 billion, up 0.09% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE: AJG] gained 0.90% or 0.85 points to close at $95.32 with a heavy trading volume of 1907108 shares. It opened the trading session at $97.16, the shares rose to $97.16 and dropped to $93.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AJG points out that the company has recorded 0.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, AJG reached to a volume of 1907108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJG shares is $95.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $110, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on AJG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AJG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for AJG stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, AJG shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.85, while it was recorded at 98.65 for the last single week of trading, and 91.33 for the last 200 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.11 and a Gross Margin at +73.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.58.

Return on Total Capital for AJG is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.64. Additionally, AJG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] managed to generate an average of $20,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. go to 8.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]

There are presently around $14,920 million, or 84.70% of AJG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,919,314, which is approximately 2.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,030,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in AJG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $829.99 million in AJG stock with ownership of nearly -1.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE:AJG] by around 12,783,585 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 13,051,232 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 130,686,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,521,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJG stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,261,280 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,468,139 shares during the same period.

