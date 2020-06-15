Monday, June 15, 2020
type here...
Market

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] Revenue clocked in at $5.63 billion, down -53.57% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Industry

Deere & Company [DE] fell -2.57% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Deere & Company surged by $2.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $170.41 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is 0.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cisco Systems Inc. jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $48.13 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. Cisco...
Read more
Industry

Stifel Upgrade Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Baxter International Inc. gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $83.97 price per share at the time. Baxter International Inc. represents 508.84...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] reaches 232.14M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Agile Therapeutics Inc. plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.93 during the day while...
Read more

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE: ADS] price surged by 9.50 percent to reach at $4.52. A sum of 2274441 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares reached a high of $52.70 and dropped to a low of $48.7001 until finishing in the latest session at $52.09.

The one-year ADS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.43. The average equity rating for ADS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADS shares is $56.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $110 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is set at 5.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 102.46.

ADS Stock Performance Analysis:

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.67. With this latest performance, ADS shares gained by 40.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.08, while it was recorded at 57.16 for the last single week of trading, and 87.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alliance Data Systems Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.02 and a Gross Margin at +50.29. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for ADS is now 5.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,422.90. Additionally, ADS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 787.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] managed to generate an average of $66,565 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ADS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation posted 3.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation go to 5.78%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,110 million, or 92.20% of ADS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,785,140, which is approximately -2.686% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,130,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.09 million in ADS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $104.2 million in ADS stock with ownership of nearly 131.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS] by around 7,984,447 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 11,278,065 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 21,239,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,501,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,923,463 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 7,488,774 shares during the same period.

Previous articleV.F. Corporation [VFC] Is Currently 2.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleEOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is -37.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Market

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Is Currently -0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Altice USA Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

CareDx Inc [CDNA] Stock trading around $31.51 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
CareDx Inc price surged by 4.27 percent to reach at $1.29. A sum of 985254 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Raymond James slashes price target on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market Analysts see California Resources Corporation [CRC] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
California Resources Corporation closed the trading session at $1.51 on 06/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.45,...
Read more
Companies

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] Revenue clocked in at $5.78 billion, up 15.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) jumped around 3.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $164.37 at the close of the session, up...
Read more
Market

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Is Currently -0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Altice USA Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] moved up 20.00: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Tupperware Brands Corporation gained 20.00% on the last trading session, reaching $4.80 price per share at the time. Tupperware Brands Corporation represents 48.90...
Read more
Finance

why Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $112.24

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Akamai Technologies Inc. plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $103.19 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market Analysts see California Resources Corporation [CRC] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
California Resources Corporation closed the trading session at $1.51 on 06/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.45,...
Read more
Companies

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] Revenue clocked in at $5.78 billion, up 15.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) jumped around 3.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $164.37 at the close of the session, up...
Read more

Popular Category