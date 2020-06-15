Monday, June 15, 2020
Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Stock trading around $38.47 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.95%. Over the last 12 months, ALK stock dropped by -38.11%. The one-year Alaska Air Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.58. The average equity rating for ALK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.36 billion, with 122.82 million shares outstanding and 122.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, ALK stock reached a trading volume of 5979557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $42.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $39, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.95. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 50.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.74, while it was recorded at 42.38 for the last single week of trading, and 54.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alaska Air Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.75 and a Gross Margin at +22.69. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.05. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of $31,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ALK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. posted 2.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to -2.08%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,874 million, or 82.20% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,512,733, which is approximately 7.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,287,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.28 million in ALK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $285.45 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly -0.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 11,793,804 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 21,346,186 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 67,551,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,691,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096,994 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 4,679,674 shares during the same period.

