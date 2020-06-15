Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] Is Currently -0.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AJRD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.05%. Over the last 12 months, AJRD stock dropped by -1.61%. The one-year Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.11. The average equity rating for AJRD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.21 billion, with 77.50 million shares outstanding and 76.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 745.39K shares, AJRD stock reached a trading volume of 1028931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AJRD shares is $52.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AJRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $43 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AJRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AJRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for AJRD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AJRD Stock Performance Analysis:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, AJRD shares gained by 2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AJRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.97, while it was recorded at 43.63 for the last single week of trading, and 46.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.14 and a Gross Margin at +18.09. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.98.

Return on Total Capital for AJRD is now 20.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.32. Additionally, AJRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] managed to generate an average of $28,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AJRD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AJRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. go to 5.15%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [AJRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,349 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AJRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,423,991, which is approximately -4.705% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,547,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.52 million in AJRD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $219.06 million in AJRD stock with ownership of nearly -16.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AJRD] by around 3,773,851 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 6,919,803 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 71,212,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,906,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AJRD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 734,222 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 838,120 shares during the same period.