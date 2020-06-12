Saturday, June 13, 2020
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Stock trading around $4.73 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] price plunged by -9.21 percent to reach at -$0.48. A sum of 1883165 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 876.18K shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.07 and dropped to a low of $4.68 until finishing in the latest session at $4.73.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1384.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

ZYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.37. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -51.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,176,557 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

ZYNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 38.30% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,609,217, which is approximately -3.868% of the company’s market cap and around 12.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,508,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.86 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $6.29 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly -40.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 665,322 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,208,158 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,345,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,218,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,113 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 288,224 shares during the same period.

Previous articleArbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell -36.93% so far this year. What now?
Next articlePerformance Food Group Company [PFGC] Stock trading around $25.31 per share: What’s Next?

