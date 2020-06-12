why Rexnord Corporation [RXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.10

Rexnord Corporation [NYSE: RXN] slipped around -2.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.76 at the close of the session, down -8.23%. Rexnord Corporation stock is now -14.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RXN Stock saw the intraday high of $29.04 and lowest of $27.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.64, which means current price is +47.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, RXN reached a trading volume of 1084712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rexnord Corporation [RXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXN shares is $31.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Rexnord Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Rexnord Corporation stock. On September 03, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RXN shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexnord Corporation is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has RXN stock performed recently?

Rexnord Corporation [RXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.70. With this latest performance, RXN shares gained by 9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for Rexnord Corporation [RXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.77, while it was recorded at 30.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.90 for the last 200 days.

Rexnord Corporation [RXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexnord Corporation [RXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.03 and a Gross Margin at +37.96. Rexnord Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.28.

Rexnord Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Rexnord Corporation [RXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rexnord Corporation posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexnord Corporation go to -0.20%.

Insider trade positions for Rexnord Corporation [RXN]

There are presently around $3,715 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RXN stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 15,718,519, which is approximately -0.924% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,995,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.37 million in RXN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $244.67 million in RXN stock with ownership of nearly -0.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rexnord Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Rexnord Corporation [NYSE:RXN] by around 8,744,249 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 9,125,795 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 104,945,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,815,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RXN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,830,902 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,641,157 shares during the same period.