Saturday, June 13, 2020
Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell -4.80% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] slipped around -4.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $45.60 at the close of the session, down -8.78%. Vroom Inc. stock is now -4.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRM Stock saw the intraday high of $47.42 and lowest of $41.56 per share.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.88M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 3315507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 10.95

How has VRM stock performed recently?

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Previous articleMorgan Stanley lifts Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleBofA/Merrill Resumed WillScot Corporation [WSC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

