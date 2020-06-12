TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] is -57.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE: TRTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.77%. Over the last 12 months, TRTX stock dropped by -56.27%. The one-year TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.74. The average equity rating for TRTX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $615.27 million, with 76.47 million shares outstanding and 60.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, TRTX stock reached a trading volume of 1747072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRTX shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68.

TRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, TRTX shares gained by 27.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 9.55 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.15 and a Gross Margin at +91.05. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.78.

Return on Total Capital for TRTX is now 2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 288.01. Additionally, TRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

TRTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $422 million, or 87.60% of TRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRTX stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 6,621,485, which is approximately 1.788% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,158,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.12 million in TRTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $45.95 million in TRTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE:TRTX] by around 7,613,034 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 7,793,847 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 29,816,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,222,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRTX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,857,343 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,830,886 shares during the same period.