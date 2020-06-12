The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] Stock trading around $56.90 per share: What’s Next?

The Howard Hughes Corporation [NYSE: HHC] plunged by -$3.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $58.56 during the day while it closed the day at $56.90. The Howard Hughes Corporation stock has also loss -6.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HHC stock has declined by -25.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.37% and lost -55.13% year-on date.

The market cap for HHC stock reached $3.07 billion, with 43.38 million shares outstanding and 53.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 740.16K shares, HHC reached a trading volume of 1276707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HHC shares is $95.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Howard Hughes Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2018, representing the official price target for The Howard Hughes Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on HHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Howard Hughes Corporation is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for HHC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.33.

HHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, HHC shares gained by 19.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.24, while it was recorded at 61.65 for the last single week of trading, and 98.39 for the last 200 days.

The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.72 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. The Howard Hughes Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for HHC is now 0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.36. Additionally, HHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] managed to generate an average of $49,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Howard Hughes Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Howard Hughes Corporation go to 20.00%.

The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,040 million, or 93.00% of HHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HHC stocks are: PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 12,197,389, which is approximately 455.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,973,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.35 million in HHC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $203.04 million in HHC stock with ownership of nearly 108.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Howard Hughes Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in The Howard Hughes Corporation [NYSE:HHC] by around 15,120,500 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 3,410,066 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,723,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,253,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HHC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 789,343 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,610,882 shares during the same period.