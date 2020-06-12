Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC] fell -3.19% so far this year. What now?

Science Applications International Corporation [NYSE: SAIC] loss -6.52% or -5.88 points to close at $84.24 with a heavy trading volume of 1184089 shares. It opened the trading session at $87.08, the shares rose to $87.87 and dropped to $83.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAIC points out that the company has recorded 1.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 665.24K shares, SAIC reached to a volume of 1184089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIC shares is $99.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Science Applications International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Science Applications International Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Science Applications International Corporation is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAIC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SAIC stock

Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, SAIC shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.52, while it was recorded at 87.98 for the last single week of trading, and 83.50 for the last 200 days.

Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.38 and a Gross Margin at +9.58. Science Applications International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for SAIC is now 11.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.11. Additionally, SAIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC] managed to generate an average of $9,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Science Applications International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Science Applications International Corporation posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Science Applications International Corporation go to 15.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC]

There are presently around $4,012 million, or 78.70% of SAIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,011,304, which is approximately -3.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,595,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.25 million in SAIC stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $332.37 million in SAIC stock with ownership of nearly 16.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in Science Applications International Corporation [NYSE:SAIC] by around 6,451,443 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 6,815,130 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 31,251,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,518,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,145,332 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,431,247 shares during the same period.