Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] fell -51.93% so far this year. What now?

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SAGE] closed the trading session at $34.70 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.37, while the highest price level was $36.37. The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.93 percent and weekly performance of -1.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, SAGE reached to a volume of 1217522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Sage Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $60, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SAGE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sage Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 207.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.81.

SAGE stock trade performance evaluation

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, SAGE shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.24, while it was recorded at 36.27 for the last single week of trading, and 85.20 for the last 200 days.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10310.48 and a Gross Margin at +60.93. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9904.46.

Return on Total Capital for SAGE is now -76.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.93. Additionally, SAGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] managed to generate an average of -$1,007,760 per employee.Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sage Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sage Therapeutics Inc. go to 13.10%.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. [SAGE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,983 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAGE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,786,668, which is approximately 0.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,834,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.3 million in SAGE stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $132.53 million in SAGE stock with ownership of nearly -3.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sage Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Sage Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SAGE] by around 11,420,176 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 12,185,533 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 31,391,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,997,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAGE stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,764,734 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,643,549 shares during the same period.