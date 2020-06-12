Redfin Corporation [RDFN] Stock trading around $32.07 per share: What’s Next?

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ: RDFN] loss -5.62% on the last trading session, reaching $32.07 price per share at the time. Redfin Corporation represents 93.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.03 billion with the latest information. RDFN stock price has been found in the range of $31.75 to $33.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, RDFN reached a trading volume of 1374891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redfin Corporation [RDFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDFN shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Redfin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $32 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Redfin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redfin Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

Trading performance analysis for RDFN stock

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, RDFN shares gained by 34.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.45, while it was recorded at 33.93 for the last single week of trading, and 21.27 for the last 200 days.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redfin Corporation [RDFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.48. Redfin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.36.

Return on Total Capital for RDFN is now -16.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.39. Additionally, RDFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] managed to generate an average of -$23,928 per employee.Redfin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redfin Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redfin Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

There are presently around $3,056 million, or 99.90% of RDFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,604,645, which is approximately -5.382% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 9,093,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.99 million in RDFN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $290.05 million in RDFN stock with ownership of nearly 8.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redfin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN] by around 20,566,661 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 16,662,861 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 52,701,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,930,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDFN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,745,128 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,754,946 shares during the same period.