RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] – find out why.

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -7.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $63.12. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1049218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of bluebird bio Inc. stands at 5.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.73%.

The market cap for BLUE stock reached $3.93 billion, with 55.59 million shares outstanding and 62.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 1049218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $107.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.62.

How has BLUE stock performed recently?

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.92, while it was recorded at 67.67 for the last single week of trading, and 76.65 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1817.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.31. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1767.49.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -46.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.86. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$724,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4,702.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, bluebird bio Inc. posted -3.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE.

Insider trade positions for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]

There are presently around $4,016 million, or 90.80% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,820,314, which is approximately -8.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 6,812,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.42 million in BLUE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $296.57 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -17.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 6,039,087 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 7,691,739 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 45,055,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,786,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,002,326 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,047,816 shares during the same period.