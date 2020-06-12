Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell -4.03% so far this year. What now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE: PANW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.10%. Over the last 12 months, PANW stock rose by 9.29%. The one-year Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.44. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.97 billion, with 96.70 million shares outstanding and 91.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, PANW stock reached a trading volume of 1363474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $259.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $235 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $280, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PANW stock. On May 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 225 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 7.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 30.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.12, while it was recorded at 231.47 for the last single week of trading, and 214.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$11,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PANW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 17.44%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,286 million, or 84.40% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,035,366, which is approximately 2.536% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,843,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in PANW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.26 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -4.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

329 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE:PANW] by around 10,962,547 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 11,290,720 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 56,335,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,589,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,163,143 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 3,179,102 shares during the same period.