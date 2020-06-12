OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [OPHC] Stock trading around $2.49 per share: What’s Next?

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OPHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.59%. Over the last 12 months, OPHC stock dropped by -31.02%.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.07 million, with 2.86 million shares outstanding and 2.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58K shares, OPHC stock reached a trading volume of 1340284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [OPHC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04.

OPHC Stock Performance Analysis:

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [OPHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.59. With this latest performance, OPHC shares gained by 24.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [OPHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OptimumBank Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [OPHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.49. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.54.

Return on Total Capital for OPHC is now -3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [OPHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.90. Additionally, OPHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [OPHC] managed to generate an average of -$57,895 per employee.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [OPHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of OPHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPHC stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 2,171, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.66% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 14 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in OPHC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.0 in OPHC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OptimumBank Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in OptimumBank Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OPHC] by around 2,185 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPHC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,185 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.