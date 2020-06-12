Oppenheimer Resumed CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

CoreLogic Inc. [NYSE: CLGX] loss -5.89% or -2.89 points to close at $46.20 with a heavy trading volume of 2015791 shares. It opened the trading session at $47.75, the shares rose to $48.545 and dropped to $45.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLGX points out that the company has recorded 12.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -87.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 888.11K shares, CLGX reached to a volume of 2015791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLGX shares is $45.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for CoreLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for CoreLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $45, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CLGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreLogic Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLGX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CLGX stock

CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, CLGX shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.87, while it was recorded at 49.34 for the last single week of trading, and 43.45 for the last 200 days.

CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.93 and a Gross Margin at +39.40. CoreLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLGX is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.05. Additionally, CLGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] managed to generate an average of $13,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.CoreLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoreLogic Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoreLogic Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]

There are presently around $3,574 million, or 92.70% of CLGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLGX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,375,844, which is approximately -5.579% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,746,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.28 million in CLGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $335.02 million in CLGX stock with ownership of nearly -3.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoreLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in CoreLogic Inc. [NYSE:CLGX] by around 9,146,799 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 9,034,025 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 54,626,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,807,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLGX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,319,310 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,046,045 shares during the same period.