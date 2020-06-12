Nomura slashes price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] – find out why.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] closed the trading session at $6.70 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.6598, while the highest price level was $7.29. The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.71 percent and weekly performance of -2.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, CRBP reached to a volume of 1512245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRBP stock. On January 11, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CRBP shares from 36 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

CRBP stock trade performance evaluation

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, CRBP shares dropped by -1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.69.

Return on Total Capital for CRBP is now -375.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -342.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -424.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.40. Additionally, CRBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] managed to generate an average of -$506,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 108.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBP.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $258 million, or 50.70% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,772,447, which is approximately 6.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,045,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.88 million in CRBP stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $26.09 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly -38.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 7,540,143 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,023,217 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 24,772,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,336,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,959,711 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 447,120 shares during the same period.