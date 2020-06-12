National Securities Initiated Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: OCSL] loss -4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $4.46 price per share at the time. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation represents 140.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $628.69 million with the latest information. OCSL stock price has been found in the range of $4.425 to $4.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, OCSL reached a trading volume of 1023238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCSL shares is $5.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on OCSL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for OCSL stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, OCSL shares gained by 8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation go to 5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

There are presently around $343 million, or 57.08% of OCSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCSL stocks are: RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,017,989, which is approximately 8.406% of the company’s market cap and around 14.52% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 4,639,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.57 million in OCSL stocks shares; and BRUNI J V & CO /CO, currently with $21.28 million in OCSL stock with ownership of nearly 14.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:OCSL] by around 16,910,947 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 18,847,418 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 37,971,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,730,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCSL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,974,155 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 13,523,434 shares during the same period.