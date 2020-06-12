Morgan Stanley lifts Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ: LAUR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.37%. Over the last 12 months, LAUR stock dropped by -37.10%. The one-year Laureate Education Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.29. The average equity rating for LAUR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.08 billion, with 209.80 million shares outstanding and 107.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, LAUR stock reached a trading volume of 1865614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAUR shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Laureate Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Laureate Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $20, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on LAUR stock. On November 20, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for LAUR shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laureate Education Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

LAUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.37. With this latest performance, LAUR shares gained by 23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Laureate Education Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.05 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Laureate Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for LAUR is now 6.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.10. Additionally, LAUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] managed to generate an average of $273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Laureate Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

LAUR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laureate Education Inc. posted 3.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 532.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAUR.

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,324 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,838,909, which is approximately 0.392% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,619,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.16 million in LAUR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $100.98 million in LAUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laureate Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ:LAUR] by around 14,803,590 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 17,352,874 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 85,817,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,973,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAUR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,159,333 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 8,492,060 shares during the same period.