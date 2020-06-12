Market cap of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] reaches 3.31B – now what?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: WWE] price plunged by -5.91 percent to reach at -$2.76. A sum of 1076643 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $45.60 and dropped to a low of $43.65 until finishing in the latest session at $43.94.

The one-year WWE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.16. The average equity rating for WWE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWE shares is $53.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WWE shares from 55 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWE in the course of the last twelve months was 40.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

WWE Stock Performance Analysis:

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, WWE shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.59, while it was recorded at 46.86 for the last single week of trading, and 54.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.23. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Total Capital for WWE is now 17.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.28. Additionally, WWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] managed to generate an average of $80,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

WWE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. go to 30.63%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,651 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWE stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 9,163,138, which is approximately 1.405% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,441,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.4 million in WWE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $189.02 million in WWE stock with ownership of nearly -2.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:WWE] by around 18,730,845 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 20,493,343 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 17,547,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,771,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWE stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,103,929 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 10,601,514 shares during the same period.