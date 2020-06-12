Friday, June 12, 2020
Industry

Market cap of W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] reaches 11.24B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE: WPC] plunged by -$3.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $65.93 during the day while it closed the day at $64.85. W. P. Carey Inc. stock has also loss -2.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WPC stock has declined by -4.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.55% and lost -18.98% year-on date.

The market cap for WPC stock reached $11.24 billion, with 173.25 million shares outstanding and 170.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, WPC reached a trading volume of 1212256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPC shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for W. P. Carey Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for W. P. Carey Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPC stock. On June 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for WPC shares from 59 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. P. Carey Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

WPC stock trade performance evaluation

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, WPC shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.85, while it was recorded at 68.84 for the last single week of trading, and 77.57 for the last 200 days.

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26 and a Gross Margin at +51.49. W. P. Carey Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for WPC is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.47. Additionally, WPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] managed to generate an average of $1,495,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W. P. Carey Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPC.

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,070 million, or 60.70% of WPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,812,800, which is approximately 0.827% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,847,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in WPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $447.91 million in WPC stock with ownership of nearly -1.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

315 institutional holders increased their position in W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE:WPC] by around 7,418,951 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 5,556,071 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 90,378,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,353,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,466,763 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 500,747 shares during the same period.

