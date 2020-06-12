Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Industry

Market cap of Nikola Corporation [NKLA] reaches 1.68B – now what?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Companies

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] Revenue clocked in at $3.10 million, up 32.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.18 at the close of the session, up 18.00%....
Read more
Companies

why Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.00

Brandon Evans - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] reaches 19.07B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. gained 0.87% or 1.43 points to close at $165.31 with a heavy trading volume of 1016990 shares. It...
Read more
Market

Market cap of American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] reaches 4.87B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. loss -6.25% or -2.36 points to close at $35.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1384560 shares. It opened...
Read more

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] plunged by -$4.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $68.99 during the day while it closed the day at $60.50. Nikola Corporation stock has also gained 79.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKLA stock has inclined by 449.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 491.40% and gained 486.25% year-on date.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $1.68 billion, with 29.64 million shares outstanding and 23.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 23718202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 9.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.26. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 123.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 491.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 509.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.48 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.84, while it was recorded at 62.90 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Previous articleVoya Financial Inc. [VOYA] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $58
Next articleWells Fargo slashes price target on Westlake Chemical Corporation [WLK] – find out why.

More articles

Industry

JP Morgan lifts The Gap Inc. [GPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
The Gap Inc. closed the trading session at $10.14 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.66,...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $52.50. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. plunged by -$4.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $56.68 during the day...
Read more
Industry

why Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.70

Brandon Evans - 0
Shell Midstream Partners L.P. closed the trading session at $14.12 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

JP Morgan lifts The Gap Inc. [GPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
The Gap Inc. closed the trading session at $10.14 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.66,...
Read more
Finance

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $29

Edison Baldwin - 0
Stitch Fix Inc. slipped around -2.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.80 at the close of the session, down -8.06%. Stitch...
Read more
Companies

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. [TRTX] is -57.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease...
Read more
Market

WESCO International Inc. [WCC] is -41.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
WESCO International Inc. loss -8.03% on the last trading session, reaching $34.72 price per share at the time. WESCO International Inc. represents 41.84...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $52.50. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. plunged by -$4.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $56.68 during the day...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

JP Morgan lifts The Gap Inc. [GPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
The Gap Inc. closed the trading session at $10.14 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.66,...
Read more
Finance

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $29

Edison Baldwin - 0
Stitch Fix Inc. slipped around -2.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.80 at the close of the session, down -8.06%. Stitch...
Read more

Popular Category