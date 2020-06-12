Market cap of Nikola Corporation [NKLA] reaches 1.68B – now what?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] plunged by -$4.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $68.99 during the day while it closed the day at $60.50. Nikola Corporation stock has also gained 79.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKLA stock has inclined by 449.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 491.40% and gained 486.25% year-on date.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $1.68 billion, with 29.64 million shares outstanding and 23.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 23718202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 9.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.26. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 123.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 491.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 509.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.48 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.84, while it was recorded at 62.90 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals