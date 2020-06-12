Market cap of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] reaches 10.30M – now what?

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MYOS] price plunged by -5.15 percent to reach at -$0.05. A sum of 1226157 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 427.69K shares. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $1.10 and dropped to a low of $0.905 until finishing in the latest session at $0.92.

Guru’s Opinion on MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

MYOS Stock Performance Analysis:

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, MYOS shares dropped by -10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9920, while it was recorded at 0.9336 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2539 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MYOS RENS Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -408.72 and a Gross Margin at -165.41. MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -412.60.

Return on Total Capital for MYOS is now -133.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -205.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -113.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.92. Additionally, MYOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] managed to generate an average of -$283,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

MYOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MYOS RENS Technology Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYOS.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [MYOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.50% of MYOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYOS stocks are: COMMUNITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 142,452, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 34.50% of the total institutional ownership; PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD, holding 120,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in MYOS stocks shares; and PINNACLE WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORY GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in MYOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in MYOS RENS Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MYOS] by around 12,306 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 40,818 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 516,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYOS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,306 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 38,583 shares during the same period.