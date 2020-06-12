Market cap of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] reaches 10.62B – now what?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE: J] traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -5.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $80.13. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1330775 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for J stock reached $10.62 billion, with 132.53 million shares outstanding and 128.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, J reached a trading volume of 1330775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for J shares is $100.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on J stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on J stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for J stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.49.

How has J stock performed recently?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, J shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for J stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.83, while it was recorded at 86.43 for the last single week of trading, and 88.54 for the last 200 days.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +18.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.29.

Return on Total Capital for J is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.52. Additionally, J Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] managed to generate an average of $6,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for J. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. go to 10.40%.

Insider trade positions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]

There are presently around $10,162 million, or 91.60% of J stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of J stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,762,703, which is approximately 4.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 9,125,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.47 million in J stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $728.05 million in J stock with ownership of nearly -2.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE:J] by around 10,254,962 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 11,884,608 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 97,596,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,735,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. J stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,655,459 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,931,290 shares during the same period.