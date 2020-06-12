Market cap of Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] reaches 1.14B – now what?

Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE: HTGC] loss -7.63% on the last trading session, reaching $10.29 price per share at the time. Hercules Capital Inc. represents 110.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.14 billion with the latest information. HTGC stock price has been found in the range of $10.12 to $10.8125.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, HTGC reached a trading volume of 2360688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTGC shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Hercules Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Hercules Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.75 to $13.25, while Wells Fargo kept a Market Perform rating on HTGC stock. On May 03, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HTGC shares from 11.50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hercules Capital Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for HTGC stock

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, HTGC shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 11.25 for the last single week of trading, and 12.59 for the last 200 days.

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hercules Capital Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hercules Capital Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hercules Capital Inc. [HTGC]

There are presently around $422 million, or 32.47% of HTGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTGC stocks are: SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD with ownership of 5,505,755, which is approximately 57.049% of the company’s market cap and around 2.69% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,362,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.32 million in HTGC stocks shares; and SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC, currently with $25.2 million in HTGC stock with ownership of nearly 7.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Hercules Capital Inc. [NYSE:HTGC] by around 6,634,223 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,182,002 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 27,076,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,893,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTGC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,421 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 635,931 shares during the same period.