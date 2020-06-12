Friday, June 12, 2020
Market cap of Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] reaches 33.13M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Industry

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACER] price surged by 4.56 percent to reach at $0.14. A sum of 2360872 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 169.69K shares. Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $4.37 and dropped to a low of $2.86 until finishing in the latest session at $3.21.

Guru’s Opinion on Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acer Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

ACER Stock Performance Analysis:

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, ACER shares dropped by -14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acer Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ACER is now -88.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.21. Additionally, ACER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] managed to generate an average of -$1,730,469 per employee.Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

ACER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACER.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 49.80% of ACER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACER stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 990,655, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 389,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in ACER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.52 million in ACER stock with ownership of nearly 0.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acer Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACER] by around 77,026 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 204,785 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,017,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,298,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACER stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 892 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 118,145 shares during the same period.

