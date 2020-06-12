Market Analysts see Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] traded at a high on 06/11/20, posting a 16.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.39. The results of the trading session contributed to over 6966001 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Waitr Holdings Inc. stands at 13.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.38%.

The market cap for WTRH stock reached $220.43 million, with 76.89 million shares outstanding and 77.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.16M shares, WTRH reached a trading volume of 6966001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. On August 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for WTRH shares from 18 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has WTRH stock performed recently?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.35. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 406.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.80, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.00 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.98.

Return on Total Capital for WTRH is now -45.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -163.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -382.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.76. Additionally, WTRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 538.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] managed to generate an average of -$27,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

There are presently around $50 million, or 27.20% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,968,212, which is approximately -5.441% of the company’s market cap and around 19.13% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 3,895,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 million in WTRH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.75 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 26.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 1,911,620 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 10,389,233 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 12,223,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,524,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 733,477 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 6,797,883 shares during the same period.