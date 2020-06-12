Market Analysts see Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] slipped around -0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, down -7.22%. Lipocine Inc. stock is now 133.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LPCN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9698 and lowest of $0.8805 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.45, which means current price is +199.00% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, LPCN reached a trading volume of 1178573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $11 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LPCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 215.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has LPCN stock performed recently?

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6896, while it was recorded at 0.9162 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1540 for the last 200 days.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7818.83. Lipocine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7883.72.

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -77.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.68. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,083,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lipocine Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPCN.

Insider trade positions for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.70% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,066,404, which is approximately 16.2% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 805,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in LPCN stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $0.77 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly 51.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 616,257 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,447,838 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 599,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,663,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,999 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 792,676 shares during the same period.