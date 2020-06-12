Friday, June 12, 2020
Market Analysts see Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE: FUN] loss -7.76% on the last trading session, reaching $32.67 price per share at the time. Cedar Fair L.P. represents 56.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.84 billion with the latest information. FUN stock price has been found in the range of $31.50 to $34.465.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, FUN reached a trading volume of 1228712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUN shares is $34.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cedar Fair L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Cedar Fair L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $30, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cedar Fair L.P. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for FUN stock

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, FUN shares gained by 27.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.60, while it was recorded at 36.38 for the last single week of trading, and 45.22 for the last 200 days.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cedar Fair L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cedar Fair L.P. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cedar Fair L.P. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

There are presently around $849 million, or 44.00% of FUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUN stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 3,708,115, which is approximately -7.493% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 3,200,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.36 million in FUN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $95.27 million in FUN stock with ownership of nearly -22.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE:FUN] by around 3,538,210 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 7,981,067 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 12,458,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,978,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 612,459 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,619,369 shares during the same period.

