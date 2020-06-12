Market Analysts see Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] gaining to $130. Time to buy?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [NYSE: BR] loss -2.34% or -2.85 points to close at $118.93 with a heavy trading volume of 1567599 shares. The daily chart for BR points out that the company has recorded -2.03% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 911.24K shares, BR reached to a volume of 1567599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BR shares is $129.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $134 to $138, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on BR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for BR in the course of the last twelve months was 54.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BR stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, BR shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.54, while it was recorded at 123.68 for the last single week of trading, and 118.13 for the last 200 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +26.48. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Total Capital for BR is now 23.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.41. Additionally, BR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR] managed to generate an average of $43,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. posted 1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [BR]

There are presently around $12,081 million, or 88.10% of BR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,334,289, which is approximately 0.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,921,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in BR stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $792.2 million in BR stock with ownership of nearly 5.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. [NYSE:BR] by around 10,330,724 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 10,191,251 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 78,679,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,201,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,586,619 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,990,044 shares during the same period.