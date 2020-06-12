Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $52.50. Time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] plunged by -$4.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $56.68 during the day while it closed the day at $52.83. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock has also gained 0.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMD stock has inclined by 35.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.95% and gained 15.20% year-on date.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $61.81 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.16 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 73.61M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 78226233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $53.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $48 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $60, while Atlantic Equities kept a Overweight rating on AMD stock. On March 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 45 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 143.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.48 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.97, while it was recorded at 54.55 for the last single week of trading, and 43.60 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.56%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,558 million, or 76.80% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,023,973, which is approximately 3.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,635,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in AMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.87 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -13.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

485 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 85,352,951 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 66,460,761 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 676,154,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,967,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,044,001 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 10,357,343 shares during the same period.