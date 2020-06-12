Loop Capital lifts Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] slipped around -5.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $64.92 at the close of the session, down -8.34%. Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock is now -25.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPX Stock saw the intraday high of $67.46 and lowest of $62.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.39, which means current price is +195.09% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 1225222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $74.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TPX stock performed recently?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.84, while it was recorded at 71.36 for the last single week of trading, and 72.93 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.70. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.15.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 18.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 499.64. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 475.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $25,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 22.90%.

Insider trade positions for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

There are presently around $3,516 million, or 98.50% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,559,421, which is approximately 1.882% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,179,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.04 million in TPX stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $268.91 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly 5.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 10,040,428 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 12,261,201 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 27,334,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,636,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,376,761 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,795,991 shares during the same period.