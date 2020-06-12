KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] – find out why.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.23%. Over the last 12 months, EXR stock dropped by -13.52%. The one-year Extra Space Storage Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.32. The average equity rating for EXR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.93 billion, with 129.29 million shares outstanding and 125.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, EXR stock reached a trading volume of 1255483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXR shares is $96.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Extra Space Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extra Space Storage Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXR in the course of the last twelve months was 46.95.

EXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, EXR shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.74, while it was recorded at 101.13 for the last single week of trading, and 104.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Extra Space Storage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.50 and a Gross Margin at +55.69. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.75.

Return on Total Capital for EXR is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 209.69. Additionally, EXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] managed to generate an average of $103,579 per employee.

EXR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extra Space Storage Inc. go to 6.00%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,926 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,055,941, which is approximately 0.165% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,820,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in EXR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.03 billion in EXR stock with ownership of nearly -0.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extra Space Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE:EXR] by around 8,394,989 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 9,389,647 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 110,631,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,416,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,417,344 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,768,859 shares during the same period.