JP Morgan slashes price target on Novavax Inc. [NVAX] – find out why.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] slipped around -0.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.43 at the close of the session, down -1.18%. Novavax Inc. stock is now 1016.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $47.51 and lowest of $43.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.50, which means current price is +1,116.66% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 4030006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $49.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $53 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 24 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 137.22.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 965.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 801.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.81, while it was recorded at 45.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.44 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $594 million, or 23.10% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,751,393, which is approximately 49.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,057,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.53 million in NVAX stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $77.6 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,855,618 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 282,780 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,066,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,205,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,982,591 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 54,523 shares during the same period.