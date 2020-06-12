Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] stock Upgrade by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $25

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE: HASI] slipped around -1.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.98 at the close of the session, down -5.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock is now -13.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HASI Stock saw the intraday high of $29.00 and lowest of $27.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.91, which means current price is +86.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, HASI reached a trading volume of 1155922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HASI shares is $34.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HASI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

How has HASI stock performed recently?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, HASI shares dropped by -0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.99, while it was recorded at 29.64 for the last single week of trading, and 29.43 for the last 200 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.25 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.62.

Return on Total Capital for HASI is now 1.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.54. Additionally, HASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] managed to generate an average of $1,336,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings analysis for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]

There are presently around $1,678 million, or 84.10% of HASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HASI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,625,911, which is approximately -1.582% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,366,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.46 million in HASI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $176.18 million in HASI stock with ownership of nearly -0.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE:HASI] by around 7,864,751 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 2,960,863 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 45,861,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,686,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HASI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,397,239 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 556,597 shares during the same period.