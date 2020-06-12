Friday, June 12, 2020
H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

Antares Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRS] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.73 at the close of the session, down -6.51%. Antares Pharma Inc. stock is now -41.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATRS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.91 and lowest of $2.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.13, which means current price is +70.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ATRS reached a trading volume of 1685961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Antares Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2017, representing the official price target for Antares Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antares Pharma Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATRS in the course of the last twelve months was 96.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has ATRS stock performed recently?

Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, ATRS shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.80 and a Gross Margin at +58.97. Antares Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for ATRS is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.39. Additionally, ATRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] managed to generate an average of -$11,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Antares Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antares Pharma Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRS.

Insider trade positions for Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]

There are presently around $200 million, or 43.00% of ATRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,343,173, which is approximately -1.13% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,901,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.07 million in ATRS stocks shares; and SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $13.43 million in ATRS stock with ownership of nearly 12.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Antares Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRS] by around 8,949,684 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 9,350,039 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 50,353,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,653,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,942,386 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,829,271 shares during the same period.

