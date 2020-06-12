H.C. Wainwright lifts Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYXI] jumped around 1.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.85 at the close of the session, up 7.48%. Zynex Inc. stock is now 190.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZYXI Stock saw the intraday high of $25.3899 and lowest of $22.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.75, which means current price is +193.80% above from all time high which was touched on 06/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 720.99K shares, ZYXI reached a trading volume of 3796597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYXI shares is $22.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYXI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynex Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZYXI in the course of the last twelve months was 143.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has ZYXI stock performed recently?

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.54. With this latest performance, ZYXI shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.04 for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.94, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.76 for the last 200 days.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.62. Zynex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZYXI is now 65.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.72. Additionally, ZYXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] managed to generate an average of $33,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Zynex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynex Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYXI.

Insider trade positions for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]

There are presently around $142 million, or 20.50% of ZYXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 940,039, which is approximately 7.43% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC, holding 831,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.68 million in ZYXI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.12 million in ZYXI stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYXI] by around 1,309,041 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 958,360 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,390,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,658,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYXI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 869,391 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 519,180 shares during the same period.