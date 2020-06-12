Guggenheim Downgrade Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] loss -8.37% or -1.04 points to close at $11.38 with a heavy trading volume of 2690391 shares. It opened the trading session at $12.22, the shares rose to $12.485 and dropped to $11.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPWK points out that the company has recorded 6.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -121.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, UPWK reached to a volume of 2690391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $23 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while First Analysis Sec analysts kept a Outperform rating on UPWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 63.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for UPWK stock

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.95. With this latest performance, UPWK shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 12.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.00 and a Gross Margin at +69.78. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.45. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$29,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upwork Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upwork Inc. go to -0.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upwork Inc. [UPWK]

There are presently around $801 million, or 70.10% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: GOLDFARB ANDREW P with ownership of 7,054,605, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,937,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.17 million in UPWK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $78.81 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 97.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 22,979,173 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 22,370,733 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 19,175,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,525,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,095,627 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 17,742,401 shares during the same period.