Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] Is Currently -8.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: FCPT] closed the trading session at $21.38 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.30, while the highest price level was $22.18. The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.16 percent and weekly performance of -12.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 915.59K shares, FCPT reached to a volume of 1021212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCPT shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

FCPT stock trade performance evaluation

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.16. With this latest performance, FCPT shares gained by 12.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.78, while it was recorded at 24.17 for the last single week of trading, and 25.93 for the last 200 days.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.57 and a Gross Margin at +70.59. Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.79.

Return on Total Capital for FCPT is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.52. Additionally, FCPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] managed to generate an average of $201,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 279.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCPT.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,544 million, or 95.40% of FCPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,112,710, which is approximately -1.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,428,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.05 million in FCPT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $135.0 million in FCPT stock with ownership of nearly 16.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:FCPT] by around 9,784,444 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 7,163,806 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 49,101,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,049,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCPT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,123,500 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,823,958 shares during the same period.