For Vector Group Ltd. [VGR], Oppenheimer sees a rise to $27. What next?

Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE: VGR] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.75 during the day while it closed the day at $11.24. Vector Group Ltd. stock has also loss -5.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VGR stock has inclined by 2.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.87% and lost -16.06% year-on date.

The market cap for VGR stock reached $1.70 billion, with 147.00 million shares outstanding and 126.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, VGR reached a trading volume of 1004332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vector Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2014, representing the official price target for Vector Group Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vector Group Ltd. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

VGR stock trade performance evaluation

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, VGR shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 11.93 for the last 200 days.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.53 and a Gross Margin at +31.63. Vector Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for VGR is now 21.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.95. Additionally, VGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] managed to generate an average of $65,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Vector Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vector Group Ltd. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 211.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vector Group Ltd. go to 11.00%.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,063 million, or 58.70% of VGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,920,781, which is approximately -5.876% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,860,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.35 million in VGR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $122.0 million in VGR stock with ownership of nearly 1.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vector Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE:VGR] by around 10,157,119 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 8,946,035 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 70,012,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,115,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 821,752 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,162,727 shares during the same period.