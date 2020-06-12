For Twilio Inc. [TWLO], Canaccord Genuity sees a rise to $215. What next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] closed the trading session at $188.42 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $187.53, while the highest price level was $202.78. The stocks have a year to date performance of 91.72 percent and weekly performance of -2.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 93.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 140.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 3805983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $188.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 11.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.41.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.24, while it was recorded at 195.84 for the last single week of trading, and 117.62 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.20 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.07.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.96. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$105,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 45.20%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,970 million, or 97.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,707,949, which is approximately 3.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,281,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.85 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 56.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 22,355,333 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 20,307,888 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 80,291,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,954,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,762,697 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 7,026,507 shares during the same period.